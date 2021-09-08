MSU Football RB Kenneth Walker III named Maxwell Award Player of the Week

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
The accolades keep rolling in for Kenneth Walker III. After MSU football’s new running back torched Northwestern for 264 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns, Walker has been collecting player of the week awards. The latest came from Maxwell Football, who named Walker the Maxwell Award Player of the Week.

The Maxwell Award is given annually to the top college football player of the year. They also honor the players of the week, like Walker, throughout the season.

