MSU football ranks near top of Big Ten in returning production, according to ESPN

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Bondy
·1 min read
MSU football ranks near top of Big Ten in returning production, according to ESPN
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michigan State Spartans
    Michigan State Spartans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Michigan State football is near the top of the Big Ten when it comes to returning production entering the 2022 season, according to ESPN’s SP+ projections.

Bill Connelly of ESPN released a portion of the initial SP+ projections for the 2022 season, which reviewed every college football team’s returning production. Michigan State ranked No. 42 nationally and No. 4 in the Big Ten. The Spartans are only behind Ohio State (No. 24), Iowa (No. 27) and Maryland (No. 40).

Overall, Michigan State returns 72 percent of their production, 65 percent offensively (ranked No. 70 nationally) and 79 percent defensively (ranks No. 23 nationally).

See the complete rankings and projections by clicking on the tweet below:

List

Looking ahead to Michigan State football's 2022 schedule

Nick King/Lansing State Journal
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

More Football!

MSU football ranks near top of Big Ten in returning production, according to ESPN

Former Michigan State football TE transfers to Youngstown State

Michigan State football offers Top-100 recruit, 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc

Recommended Stories