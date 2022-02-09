MSU football ranks near top of Big Ten in returning production, according to ESPN

Michigan State football is near the top of the Big Ten when it comes to returning production entering the 2022 season, according to ESPN’s SP+ projections.

Bill Connelly of ESPN released a portion of the initial SP+ projections for the 2022 season, which reviewed every college football team’s returning production. Michigan State ranked No. 42 nationally and No. 4 in the Big Ten. The Spartans are only behind Ohio State (No. 24), Iowa (No. 27) and Maryland (No. 40).

Overall, Michigan State returns 72 percent of their production, 65 percent offensively (ranked No. 70 nationally) and 79 percent defensively (ranks No. 23 nationally).

