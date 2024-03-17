MSU football QB Aidan Chiles ranked among best transfer QBs in 2024

Michigan State will be welcoming in one of the top transfer quarterbacks this season, according to 247Sports.

New Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles is ranked as the No. 2 transfer quarterback in the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports. He is only ranked behind Julian Sayin who transferred from Alabama to Ohio State after Nick Sabin retired.

Chiles comes to Michigan State after one season at Oregon State, following new Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith. Chiles appeared in nine games as a true freshman at Oregon State — throwing for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns, and running for nearly 100 yards and three touchdowns.

Check out the complete quarterback transfer rankings from 247Sports below:

