  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MSU football predicted to flip Alabama commit, 4-star S Elliot Washington following spring game visit

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michigan State Spartans
    Michigan State Spartans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

It appears Michigan State football is going to do something pretty darn impressive in the recruiting world — flip a high-level recruit from his Alabama committment.

Four-star safety Elliot Washington was one of many highly-touted prospects to attend the Spartans’ spring game on Saturday, and is now projected by a pair of recruiting experts to decommit from Alabama and commit to Michigan State. Recruiting insiders Justin Thind and Corey Robinson of 247Sports both submitted crystal ball predictions in favor of Michigan State for Washington following Saturday’s event.

Washington is ranked as the No. 8 safety and No. 132 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He holds scholarship offers from more than 25 programs, and has been committed to the Crimson Tide since late January.

Click on the tweet below to read more about Washington’s potential flip and another four-star prospect that the Spartans are looking good to land:

List

Best quotes from Michigan State football players following spring game

More Football!

MSU football predicted to flip Alabama commit, 4-star S Elliot Washington following spring game visit

WATCH: MSU football head coach Mel Tucker recaps spring game

Michigan State football listed in Top 20 of preseason ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) rankings

Recommended Stories