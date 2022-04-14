MSU football picks up ‘Crystal Ball’ prediction for 2023 4-star DL Enow Etta

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
In this article:
Michigan State football is now considered the favorite to land a major defensive lineman prospect in the 2023 class.

The Spartans have picked up a crystal ball prediction for Enow Etta — a four-star defensive lineman prospect from Colleyville, Texas. Steve Wiltfong — 247Sports’ Director of Recruiting — was the one who entered the crystal ball prediction, which is a great sign for Michigan State.

Etta is ranked as the No. 9 defensive lineman and No. 58 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2023 class. Etta holds scholarship offers from more than 25 programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, Oklahoma, USC and Wisconsin.

Time will tell if the Spartans are able to land this massive recruit — but if they do, he would be a great addition to the 2023 class Mel Tucker and his staff are building.

