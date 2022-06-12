MSU Football picks up crystal ball predictions for Florida 2023 4-star OL Clay Wedin

Michigan State is trending in the right direction towards landing a big-time offensive lineman in the 2023 class.

The Spartans picked up a trio of crystal ball predictions for four-star interior offensive lineman Clay Wedin of the 2023 class. Wedin took an official visit to Michigan State this weekend, which appears to have played a role in these new predictions favoring the Spartans.

Wedin is ranked as the No. 22 interior offensive lineman and No. 378 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He’s also listed as the No. 70 player from Florida.

Wedin holds offers from more than 30 programs, according to 247Sports. That includes the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and USC.

It would be huge for the Spartans should Michigan State land a commitment from Wedin. Stay tuned to see if Wedin does in fact select the Spartans, but for now things look good for Michigan State in his recruitment.

CRYSTAL BALL ALERT: 2023 IOL Clay Wedin has been Crystal Balled to MSU by Justin Thind at a confidence level of 5. Wedin is currently on his Official Visit ti MSU this weekend. Go Green! pic.twitter.com/jcSoQ1ABXb — SpartyRecruitsNews (@news_sparty) June 12, 2022

