MSU football picks up commitment from 2024 Maryland 3-star OL Logan Bennett

Michigan State football has added to its 2024 class.

The Spartans picked up a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Logan Bennett on Saturday. The commitment comes following the Spartans’ annual spring game event that was held on Saturday and included many recruits on campus for the event.

BREAKING: #MichiganState has landed 2024 three-star OL Logan Bennett.@loganbennett90 is an underrated find that Coach Kapilovic has prioritized all spring. The Baltimore native has prototypical size & projects to guard.https://t.co/ZBKxOC76xI pic.twitter.com/2N1AIQ0fym — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) April 15, 2023

Bennett hails from Baltimore, Md., and plays for St. Frances Academy. He is listed at 6-foot-5.5 and 300 pounds.

Bennett commits to Michigan State over offers from Boston College, Colorado, Maryland, Charlotte, UConn, Kent State and Marshall. He ranks as the No. 76 interior offensive lineman in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class.

With Bennett’s commitment, Michigan State now is up to four commits in the 2024 class. That includes another offensive lineman prospect in three-star Andrew Dennis — who committed to Michigan State last week.

