MSU football picks up 247Sports’ crystal balls for Texas A&M transfer, 4-star DL Tunmise Adeleye

Michigan State football could be nearing a big-time win in a transfer portal battle.

The Spartans picked up four crystal ball predictions in their favor for former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye on Monday night. Adeleye is a former top 40 recruit nationally in the 2021 class and listed as a four-star transfer portal target.

Michigan State is up against USC, Cal and Miami (FL) for Adeleye’s commitment. He appeared in two games this past season for Texas A&M, and recorded six tackles.

There is no timetable on when Adeleye is expected to announce his commitment but he did tweet “Soon” on Monday — which could indicate a decision is looming. Stay with Spartans Wire as we track this big-time target’s upcoming decision.

CRYSTAL BALL ALERT: Texas A&M transfer DL Tunmise Adeleye has been Crystal Balled to MSU by Jordan Scruggs at a confidence level of 7. Adeleye is one of the top defensive prospects in the portal. Go Green! pic.twitter.com/UK9NjMjGYR — SpartyRecruitsNews (@news_sparty) December 20, 2022

