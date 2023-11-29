MSU football P Michael O’Shaughnessy has entered the NCAA transfer portal

Michigan State added punter Michael O’Shaughnessy through the transfer portal a year ago from Ohio State, but O’Shaughnessy ended up getting beat out by all-conference punter Ryan Eckley for the job.

O’Shaughnessy has now made the decision to re-enter the transfer portal and leave the MSU program. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

