MSU football OT transfer Spencer Brown commits to Oklahoma
Spencer Brown, a member of Michigan State’s 2019 recruiting class, has spent five seasons in East Lansing. Being an off and on starter, the Walled Lake Western product has given a lot of time and effort to the program.
With a coaching change on the horizon, Brown made the decision to use his sixth and final year of eligibility elsewhere. That place will be Oklahoma, who Brown chose over a plethora of offers.
BREAKING: Former Michigan State OT Spencer Brown has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells @on3sports
The 6’6 310 OT chose the Sooners over USC, Ole Miss, & others
Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining https://t.co/Sc5kqF9F17 pic.twitter.com/KxYtHCBVJ6
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 6, 2023
