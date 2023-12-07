Advertisement

MSU football OT transfer Spencer Brown commits to Oklahoma

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Spencer Brown, a member of Michigan State’s 2019 recruiting class, has spent five seasons in East Lansing. Being an off and on starter, the Walled Lake Western product has given a lot of time and effort to the program.

With a coaching change on the horizon, Brown made the decision to use his sixth and final year of eligibility elsewhere. That place will be Oklahoma, who Brown chose over a plethora of offers.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire