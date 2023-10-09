MSU football opens as road underdogs at Rutgers this week

Michigan State football has opened as a road underdog at Rutgers this upcoming week.

The Spartans have opened as a four-point underdog in this week’s road matchup against the Scarlet Knights. This marks the fourth straight game where Michigan State is an underdog.

Kickoff from Rutgers is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

College Football 🏈

Week 7 Opening Lines Opening App Limits: $3k Sides, $1k Totals pic.twitter.com/1x6JaQvXWH — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) October 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire