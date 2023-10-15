MSU football opens as monster underdogs in rivalry matchup vs. Michigan

Michigan State football has opened as a three-score underdog in their annual rivalry matchup against Michigan.

The Wolverines are favored by 23 points over the Spartans in this upcoming Saturday night matchup from Spartan Stadium. Michigan State enters this game on a four-game losing streak and reeling from a blown 18-point fourth-quarter lead against Rutgers this past weekend. Michigan on the other hand is a perfect 7-0 and has yet to be tested this year, with an average margin of victory of 32.7 points per game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will be nationally televised on NBC.

Check out all of the week eight opening lines from Circa by clicking on the tweet below:

College Football 🏈

Week 8 Opening Lines Opening App Limits: $3k Sides, $1k Totals pic.twitter.com/xBn2otBc27 — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) October 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire