MSU football opens as massive underdogs vs. Ohio State

The oddsmakers are giving Michigan State a very slim chance to upset Ohio State this week.

Michigan State football has opened as a 30-point underdog in Saturday night’s road game at Ohio State. This will mark the largest underdog spread total for Michigan State this year.

Michigan State snapped a six-game losing streak this week in a home victory over Nebraska. With the win, Michigan State improved to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in Big Ten play.

Ohio State is a perfect 9-0 on the year and currently sits at No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will be televised on NBC.

Click on the tweet below to see all of the opening lines for week 11 from Circa Sports:

College Football 🏈

Week 11 Opening Lines Opening App Limits: $3k Sides, $1k Totals pic.twitter.com/jhgtQtgZyo — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) November 5, 2023

