MSU Football opens as double-digit favorite vs. FAU in season-opener

Michigan State football has opened as a sizeable favorite over Florida Atlantic in this year’s season-opening matchup.

The Spartans are listed as a 12-point favorite over the Owls. Odds courtesy of Circa Sports.

Michigan State and FAU are both coming off 4-8 seasons last year, but the Spartans have essentially experienced an overhaul in the offseason. Michigan State has welcomed in a brand new coaching staff led by new head coach Jonathan Smith and a top 15 transfer portal class as well.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on August 30. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

Listed below are the rest of Circa Sports’ Week 0/1 opening lines for the 2024 college football season:

College Football 🏈

Week 0/1 Opening Lines Opening App Limits: $3k Sides For our complete #CFB menu including National Champion, Conference Champions, Heisman Trophy Winner, and Regular Season Wins check the @CircaSports app. pic.twitter.com/xOyAdjIIrm — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) June 1, 2024

