MSU football OL coach Chris Kapilovic breaks down what “juice squad” means

Michigan State’s offensive line coach, Chris Kapilovic, is one of the most energetic, passionate coaches on Mel Tucker’s staff. Coach Kap is known for being a great offensive line coach, but that starts from his mantra of “juice squad” and bringing the “juice” in life.

Coach Kap went on to join Jayson Strayhorn and Brian Mossallam’s podcast to discuss all things Michigan State and its offensive line. Amidst their conversation, Kapilovic explained what the “juice” was, and you can see how fired up it makes him.

You can watch the clip here:

