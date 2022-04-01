MSU football OL coach Chris Kapilovic breaks down what “juice squad” means
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Michigan State SpartansLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Chris KapilovicAmerican football coach and former player
Michigan State’s offensive line coach, Chris Kapilovic, is one of the most energetic, passionate coaches on Mel Tucker’s staff. Coach Kap is known for being a great offensive line coach, but that starts from his mantra of “juice squad” and bringing the “juice” in life.
Coach Kap went on to join Jayson Strayhorn and Brian Mossallam’s podcast to discuss all things Michigan State and its offensive line. Amidst their conversation, Kapilovic explained what the “juice” was, and you can see how fired up it makes him.
You can watch the clip here:
JUICE SQUAD 🧃@CoachCKap breaks down the meaning @woodwardsports #GoGreen #SD4L pic.twitter.com/eTUSfXSGX0
— Inside the Locker Room (@ITLRSports) April 1, 2022
More Football!
Michigan State football offers 4-star Alabama DL Yhonzae Pierre