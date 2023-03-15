MSU football offers under-the-radar 2024 Oklahoma ATH Dax Collins

Michigan State football is looking to add an under-the-radar prospect from Oklahoma to its 2024 class.

Dax Collins of Poteau, Okla. announced on Tuesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. He is listed as an athlete prospect on 247Sports, and plays for Poteau High.

Collins is unranked on 247Sports, but has started to gain some attention on the recruiting trail. He currently holds four offers from the following schools: Michigan State, Colorado, Air Force and Eastern Michigan.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire