MSU football offers Texas 2025 3-star WR Jalen Cooper

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a three-star wide receiver from the Lone Star State.

Jalen Cooper of Cibolo, Texas announced on Wednesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Cooper is rated as a three-star wide receiver in the 2025 class.

Cooper ranks as the No. 71 wide receiver and No. 475 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings. He is also listed as the No. 76 player from Texas.

Michigan State is one of 20 programs to extend Cooper an offer, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to offer Cooper includes Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Houston, SMU, Texas A&M, Utah and Boise State.

