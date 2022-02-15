MSU football offers Tennessee 2023 3-star OT Joe Crocker

In this article:

Michigan State is the latest power program to extend a scholarship offer to 2023 three-star offensive tackle Joe Crocker.

Crocker announced the scholarship offer from the Spartans on Monday evening. Crocker hails from Nashville, Tenn., and is listed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.

Crocker has received scholarship offers from more than 25 programs, including the likes of Michigan State, Kentucky, Boston College, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Crocker is ranked as the No. 371 overall prospect in the 2023 class and No. 27 offensive tackle.

