MSU Football offers in-state 3-star DL Derrick Simmons

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to an in-state defensive lineman in the 2025 class.

Derrick Simmons of Frankenmuth, Mich. announced on Sunday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. Simmons is a three-star defensive lineman in the 2025 class.

Simmons ranks as the No. 79 defensive lineman and No. 16 player from Michigan in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class.

Michigan State is one of 10 schools to offer Simmons, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to offer Simmons includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Illinois, Purdue and Vanderbilt.

