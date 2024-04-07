MSU football offers Spartan legacy, 2026 DL Joseph Peko

Michigan State football has extended an offer to the son of an all-time great Spartans defensive lineman.

Joseph Peko — son of Domata Peko — announced he received a scholarship from the Spartans this past week. Peko is a defensive lineman in the 2026 class.

Peko hails from Westlake Village, Calif., and has already received interest from numerous big-time programs. Peko has received scholarships from nearly 10 schools, including Arizona, BYU, Miami (FL), Michigan, USC, Washington, SMU and UNLV.

Son of Spartan and NFL great @DomataPeko gets an offer from Michigan State.

