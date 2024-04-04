MSU football offers Ohio 3-star TE Brody Lennon

Michigan State football is the latest Big Ten program to extend an offer to three-star tight end Brody Lennon of Gates Mills, Ohio.

Lennon announced the scholarship offer from the Spartans via X on Thursday. Lennon plays for Gilmour Academy and is listed as a three-star prospect in the 2025 class.

Lennon ranks as the No. 30 tight end and No. 25 prospect from Ohio in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 729 overall prospect nationally in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the class.

Michigan State is one of nearly 20 programs to extend Lennon an offer. Other notable schools to offer Lennon includes Penn State, Kentucky, Pitt, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Purdue and Virginia Tech.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire