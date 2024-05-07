MSU Football offers Ohio 3-Star DE Cal Thrush

Michigan State football has extended an offer to an under-the-radar edge rusher in the 2025 class.

Cal Thrush of Columbus, Ohio announced on Tuesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Thrush is a three-star prospect in the 2025 class.

Thrush ranks as the No. 90 edge rusher in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 1,253 overall prospect in the class.

Michigan State is one of more than 10 programs to extend an offer to Thrush, according to 247Sports. Other notable schools to offer Thrush includes Air Force, Army, Navy, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Toledo, Ball State, Miami (OH) and Kent State.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire