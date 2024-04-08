MSU Football offers Indiana 3-star DL Isaiah White

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a three-star defensive lineman from Indiana.

Isaiah White of Indianapolis announced on Monday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. White is a three-star defensive lineman in the 2025 class and plays for Ben Davis High.

White ranks as the No. 92 defensive lineman in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 16 player from Indiana.

Michigan State is one of nearly 10 schools to extend an offer to White, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to offer White includes Washington, Boston College, West Virginia, Louisville and Minnesota.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire