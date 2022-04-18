MSU football offers elite 2025 ATH DJ Pickett of Tampa, Fla.
Michigan State is joining the mix of big-time programs showing interest in 2025 athlete DJ Pickett from Tampa, Fla.
The Spartans have extended a scholarship offer to Pickett, according to his Twitter account. Pickett is an athlete (wide receiver / defensive back) in the 2025 class, and plays for Zephyrhills High.
Pickett is yet to be ranked on 247Sports but certainly is considered a high-level prospect based on the schools that have already offered him a scholarship. He now holds scholarships from 35 programs, including the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.
Blessed To Receive An Offer From Michigan State University 💚🤍 @MarshallMcDuf14 @HarlonBarnett pic.twitter.com/sQMFJ203Rn
— DJ (@DJPICKETT5) April 18, 2022
