MSU football offers elite, 2025 4-star OL Seuseu Alofaituli

Michigan State football has extended an offer to one of the top offensive linemen in the 2025 class.

Four-star interior offensive lineman Seuseu Alofaituli announced on Tuesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from Michigan State. He hails from Las Vegas and plays for the powerhouse program Bishop Gorman High.

Alofaituli ranks as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman and No. 36 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 1 player from Nevada.

Michigan State is one of more than 20 programs to already extend an offer to Alofaituli. Other notable programs to extend him an offer includes Alabama, Arizona, BYU, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Washington, USC, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire