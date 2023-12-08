MSU football re-offers elite 2025 4-star OL Avery Gach

The new Michigan State football staff has re-extended an offer to a big-time Michigan prospect from the 2025 class.

Four-star offensive lineman Avery Gach announced on Thursday that he has been re-offered by the Spartans. Gach originally picked up a scholarship offer from the Spartans in November of 2022, and the new staff reassured him he’d be a priority for them with this offer.

Gach ranks as the No. 10 interior offensive lineman in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also ranked as the No. 195 overall prospect and No. 2 player from Michigan in the 2025 class.

Michigan State is one of numerous big-time programs to show interest in Gach. He also holds offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (FL), Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State and USC.

I am thankful to be re offefed by @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/gCwmb4q0bX — Avery Gach (@AveryGach) December 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire