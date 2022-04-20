MSU football offers elite 2024 4-star edge rusher Jonathan Echols

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top prospects in the 2024 class.

Four-star edge rusher Jonathan Echols announced on Tuesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Echols revealed the recruiting news via Twitter.

Echols is ranked as the No. 1 edge rusher and No. 5 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class. He plays for the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

As you could expect, Echols has already received interest from numerous power five programs. He holds scholarships from 25 schools, which include Alabama, Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas A&M.

