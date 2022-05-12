MSU football offers Cincinnati commit, 4-star TE Khamari Anderson
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top 2023 recruits from the state of Michigan.
Khamari Anderson — a four-star tight end prospect from Detroit — announced on Wednesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Anderson plays for Detroit Cass Tech and is listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds.
Anderson is ranked as the No. 21 tight end and No. 355 overall prospect in the 2023 class. He’s also ranked as the No. 8 player from the state of Michigan.
Anderson committed to Cincinnati in February but this latest offer from the Spartans could suggest he’s considering reopening his recruitment. He also holds offers from Alabama, USC, Michigan, Indiana, Louisville, Pitt and a host of mid-major programs.
Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University🟢⚪️ #GoGreen @Coach_TGilmore @CoachRush_CTFB pic.twitter.com/R9kdz0qYhW
— Khamari Anderson (@espn_mar05) May 12, 2022
