MSU football offers Alabama transfer DL Isaiah Hastings

Michigan State football is looking to land a transfer portal defensive lineman from one of the top programs in the country.

Alabama defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings announced on Thursday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Hastings entered the transfer portal earlier that day.

Hastings is a former four-star defensive lineman in the 2022 class. He is from Clearwater, Fla. and ranked as the No. 19 defensive lineman in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2022 class.

In his two seasons at Alabama, Hastings appeared in only one game. He recorded one tackle in that game.

