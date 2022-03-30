MSU football offers 4-star 2023 LB Derion Gullette of Marlin, Texas
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2023 class.
Derion Gullette of Marlin, Texas announced earlier this week that he has received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Gullette is a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 24 edge rusher by 247Sports for the class.
Gullette has received attention from numerous big-time schools, with his offer from the Spartans being his 21st. He also holds offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Baylor, Texas A&M, Alabama and other power five schools.
#AGTG After a great conversation with @ScottieHazelton I am blessed to say that I have earned an offer from Michigan State University! #spartans @CoachTHollowell @Coach_mtucker @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/xFK90LUltp
— Derion Gullette ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DerionGullette) March 28, 2022
