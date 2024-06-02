MSU Football offers 3-star CB, Vandy commit Vanzale Hinton

Michigan State football is working to flip an SEC commit in the 2025 class.

Vanzale Hinton of Ooltewah, Tenn. announced earlier this week that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. Hinton is a three-star cornerback prospect in the 2025 class and is currently committed to Vanderbilt.

Hinton ranks as the No. 45 cornerback in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He is also listed as the No. 16 player from Tennessee in the class.

Michigan State is one of 13 programs to extend Hinton an offer, according to 247Sports. He has been committed to Vanderbilt since April.

