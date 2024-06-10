MSU Football offers 2026 Washington OL Kingston Kerkhoff

Michigan State has joined a handful of west coast schools in offering 2026 offensive lineman prospect Kingston Kerkhoff.

Kerkhoff announced the offer from the Spartans on X on Monday. He hails from Tacoma, Wash. and is listed as an unranked prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2026 class.

According to 247Sports, Kerkhoff has received five offers at this time: Michigan State, Arizona State, California, Oregon State and Nevada.

