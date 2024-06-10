MSU Football offers 2026 Washington OL Kingston Kerkhoff
Michigan State has joined a handful of west coast schools in offering 2026 offensive lineman prospect Kingston Kerkhoff.
Kerkhoff announced the offer from the Spartans on X on Monday. He hails from Tacoma, Wash. and is listed as an unranked prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2026 class.
According to 247Sports, Kerkhoff has received five offers at this time: Michigan State, Arizona State, California, Oregon State and Nevada.
After a great conversation with @FBCoachM I am blessed to receive my 5th Division One offer from Michigan State University #AGTG @DomSkene @BlakeBentz @TFordFSP @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/6zWkyFNOe7
— Kingston Kerkhoff (@King_Kerk08) June 10, 2024
