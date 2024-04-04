MSU football offers 2026 Utah OL Esun Tafa

Michigan State football has extended an offer to an offensive lineman from Utah in the 2026 class.

Esun Tafa of Draper, Utah announced on Wednesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Tafa is listed as an interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class.

Tafa is yet to be ranked on 247Sports.

Michigan State is the seventh program to extend Tafa a scholarship, according to 247Sports. The other schools to offer Tafa includes Arizona State, Arkansas, Iowa State, Oregon, Utah and Washington State.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire