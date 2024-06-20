MSU Football offers 2026 Pennsylvania DL Cameron Brickle

Michigan State is the latest power four program to show interest in a Pennsylvania prospect in the 2026 class.

Cameron Brickle of Malvern, Penn. announced earlier this week that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. Brickle is a defensive lineman in the 2026 class.

Brickle is currently listed as an unranked prospect in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.

Although, Brickle is currently unranked, he has picked up interest from numerous big-time schools. According to 247Sports, he has received more than 25 offers. Some of the notable schools to offer him includes Auburn, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pitt, Tennessee, USC and Texas A&M.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire