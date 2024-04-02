MSU football offers 2026 Ohio LB Storm Miller
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a 2026 linebacker prospect from Ohio.
Storm Miller of Strongsville, Ohio announced on Tuesday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. He plays for Strongsville High and is listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds.
Miller is yet to be ranked by 247Sports, but has already picked up interest from numerous big-time programs. According to 247Sports, he holds offers from more than 10 schools, including Michigan State, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville and Wisconsin.
After a great conversation with @Coach_Smith and @JoeS_Rossi I am blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State. Go Spartans! @Strongsville_FB @Tom_Zacharyasz @JasonTrusnik @MSU_Football @bigten @jd_duplain pic.twitter.com/2MNFOYM6AP
— Storm Miller (@Storm7Miller) April 2, 2024
