MSU football offers 2026 Ohio LB Storm Miller

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a 2026 linebacker prospect from Ohio.

Storm Miller of Strongsville, Ohio announced on Tuesday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. He plays for Strongsville High and is listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds.

Miller is yet to be ranked by 247Sports, but has already picked up interest from numerous big-time programs. According to 247Sports, he holds offers from more than 10 schools, including Michigan State, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville and Wisconsin.

