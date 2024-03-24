MSU football offers 2026 Montana ATH Matt Ludwig

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a 2026 prospect from Montana.

The Spartans have offered Matt Ludwig of Billings, Mont. Ludwig is an unranked athlete prospect in the 2026 class.

Ludwig has received scholarship offers from a handful of notable programs, according to 247Sports. Michigan State is one of five schools to off five schools to offer Ludwig — Nebraska, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Idaho are the four other schools to offer Ludwig.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire