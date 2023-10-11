MSU football offers 2026 New Jersey DL Jermaine Kinsler

Michigan State football has extended an offer to a rising defensive lineman prospect from the Garden State.

Jermaine Kinsler of Oradell, N.J. announced on Tuesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Kinsler is a defensive lineman prospect in the 2026 class.

Michigan State is the one of 13 programs to extend an offer to Kinsler, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to offer Kinsler includes Miami (FL), Florida, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Boston College, West Virginia and Syracuse.

