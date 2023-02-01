MSU football offers 2026 ATH Messiah Mickens of Camp Hill, Pa.

Michigan State football is the latest big-time program to extend a scholarship offer to 2026 athlete Messiah Mickens of Camp Hill, Pa.

Mickens announced the offer from the Spartans over the weekend. He is listed as an athlete and plays for Trinity.

Mickens is yet to be ranked on 247Sports but that’ll change in time. He already has captured the attention of numerous big name programs. Mickens has received offers from Michigan State, Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Kent State.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire