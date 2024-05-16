MSU Football offers 2026 4-star ATH CJ Sadler from Detroit

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a big-time prospect in the 2026 class.

CJ Sadler of Detroit announced on Wednesday that he has received an offer from the Spartans. Sadler is a four-star athlete in the 2026 class.

Sadler ranks as the No. 5 athlete and No. 54 overall player in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2026 class. He’s also listed as the top player from Michigan in the class.

Sadler holds offers from more than 30 schools, according to 247Sports. Some of the other notable programs to offer Sadler includes Oregon, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Blessed to be re-offered be Michigan State University💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/hYO6lDkjz3 — Corey Sadler jr (@cos_jr1) May 16, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire