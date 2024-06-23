MSU Football offers 2026 3-star DL King Liggins

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a three-star defensive lineman from Illinois.

King Liggins of Oak Lawn, Ill. announced on Saturday that he has received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Liggins is a three-star prospect in the 2026 class.

Liggins ranks as the No. 41 defensive lineman in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2026 class. He’s also listed as the No. 10 player from Illinois.

Michigan State is one of more than 10 programs to extend an offer to Liggins, according to 247Sports. Boston College, Iowa State, Kansas State and Wisconsin are some of the other notable programs to offer Liggins.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire