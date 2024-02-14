MSU football offers 2025 New York 4-star OL Rowan Byrne

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to the top player from New York in the 2025 class.

Four-star offensive tackle Rowan Byrne announced on Tuesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. He is rated as the No. 1 player from New York in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class.

Byrne ranks as the No. 24 offensive tackle and No. 264 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class.

Michigan State is one of more than 20 programs to extend Byrne an offer. Other notable schools to offer him includes Kentucky, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

