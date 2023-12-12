MSU football offers 2025 Missouri 3-star WR Dejerrian Miller

Michigan State football is the latest big-time program to extend an offer to 2025 wide receiver prospect Dejerrian Miller.

Miller announced the offer from the Spartans on Tuesday. Miller hails from St. Louis and plays for Cardinal Ritter College Prep.

Miller ranks as the No. 87 wide receiver and No. 609 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 7 player from Missouri.

Michigan State joins a host of power five schools that have extended an offer to Miller. Other notable schools to offer Miller includes Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (FL), Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire