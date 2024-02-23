MSU Football offers 2025 New Jersey 4-Star S DeShawn Stewart

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a big-time safety prospect in the 2025 class.

DeShawn Stewart of Wayne, N.J. announced he has received a scholarship from the Spartans on Thursday. Stewart is a four-star prospect in the 2025 class.

Stewart ranks as the No. 19 safety in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 251 overall player in the 2025 class.

Michigan State is one of 16 schools to extend an offer to Stewart, according to 247Sports. Other notable schools to offer Stewart includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

