MSU football offers 2025 Indiana S Max Phenicie

Michigan State football has extended an offer to a safety prospect from the state of Indiana.

Max Phenicie of Zionsville, Ind. announced on Tuesday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. Phenicie will also be one of many prospects to visit Michigan State for this weekend’s rivalry game against Michigan.

Phenicie is currently unranked on 247Sports but has picked up a handful of offers. Michigan State is the fourth school to extend him an offer, joining Maryland, Ole Miss and Miami (OH), according to 247Sports.

Thank you @lino_lupinetti ! I’m excited to announce I’ve received my 3rd P5 offer from @MichiganStateFb‼️See you in East Lansing this weekend‼️Thank you @CoachMillz_ and Mike Walker! pic.twitter.com/IXLvB8HjRi — Max Phenicie (@PhenicieMax) October 17, 2023

