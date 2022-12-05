Michigan State football has extended a scholarship to a rising talent from the state of Georgia who is the son of former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs.

Brayden Jacobs of Alpharetta, Ga. announced on Saturday evening that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. He plays for St. Francis and is listed at 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds.

Jacobs is yet to be ranked on 247Sports but based on the schools showing interest in him, he’ll certainly be a top prospect in the 2025 class. According to 247Sports, he holds offers from 18 schools — which includes Michigan State, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Penn State, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

List

Big Ten Power Football Rankings: Spartans finish near bottom of league after disappointing 2022 season

More Football!

MSU football offers 2025 Georgia OT Brayden Jacobs, son of former NFL RB Brandon Jacobs Spartans are latest power five program to offer 2025 Georgia OT Nicolai Brooks Michigan State football's season is officially over, will not play in bowl game this year

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire