MSU football offers 2025 5-star LB, UGA commit Jadon Perlotte

Michigan State football has extended an offer to one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2025 class.

Five-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte announced on Monday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Perlotte hails from Buford, Ga. and plays for Buford High with many other elite prospects.

Perlotte ranks as the No. 4 linebacker and No. 32 overall prospect in the 2025 class. He is also listed as the No. 5 player from the state of Georgia.

Perlotte holds offers from nearly 30 programs, and recently committed to defending national champions Georgia Bulldogs.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire