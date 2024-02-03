MSU football offers 2025 4-star QB Madden Iamaleava

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 class.

Madden Iamaleava of Downey, Calif. announced on Friday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Iamaleava is a four-star quarterback in the 2025 class.

Iamaleava ranks as the No. 11 quarterback and No. 164 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 15 player from California.

Michigan State is one of more than 20 programs to extend Iamaleava an offer, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to hand him an offer includes Nebraska, Auburn, Cal, Colorado, Miami (FL), Ole Miss, Pitt, TCU, Tennessee, Washington and Georgia Tech.

After a great conversation with Coach Lindgren, I’m blessed to be offered by Michigan State! 🟢⚪️#SpartanNation pic.twitter.com/qdA3OKWeAL — Madden Iamaleava (@MaddenIamaleava) February 2, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire