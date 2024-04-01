MSU football offers 2025 3-star DL Tommy Rupley of Belmont, Mass.

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship to a three-star defensive lineman from the East Coast.

Tommy Rupley of Belmont, Mass. announced on Monday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Rupley is a three-star defensive lineman in the 2025 class.

Rupley ranks as the No. 66 defensive lineman in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. Additionally, he’s listed as the No. 738 overall prospect and No. 2 player from Massachusetts in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the class.

The Spartans are one of nearly 15 programs to extend Rupley an offer, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to offer Rupley includes Boston College, Duke, Northwestern, Rutgers, Cincinnati, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia, Virginia and Wake Forest.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire