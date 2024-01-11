MSU football offers 2025 3-star California QB Leo Hannan

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a quarterback prospect from California.

Leo Hannan of Anaheim, Calif. announced on Thursday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Hannan is listed as a three-star prospect on 247Sports.

Hannan ranks as the No. 18 quarterback in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 565 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Michigan State is one of more than 10 programs to extend an offer to Hannan. Other notable programs to offer Hannan includes Arizona, BYU, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Oregon State, Pitt and Washington.

