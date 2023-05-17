MSU football offers 2025 3-star LB Jayden Shelton from Dallas

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship to a three-star linebacker prospect from Dallas.

Jayden Shelton announced on Tuesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Shelton hails from Dallas and plays for South Oak Cliff.

Shelton ranks as the No. 34 linebacker and No. 346 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class.

Shelton holds offers from nearly 20 programs, including Michigan State, Michigan, Auburn, Nebraska, Arizona State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Stanford, USC and Washington.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire